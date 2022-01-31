Analysts Expect Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Brokerages expect Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings. Extreme Networks reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $1,601,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,241 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 96,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXTR stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.49. 40,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

