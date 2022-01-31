Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)’s share price traded down 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.52 and last traded at $16.53. 16,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 635,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.86.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

In related news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 14,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $259,720.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 106,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $2,041,235.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 514,862 shares of company stock worth $9,580,311. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,907,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,757,000 after purchasing an additional 149,269 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 9.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,821,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,393,000 after purchasing an additional 846,753 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 48.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,978 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 23.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 842,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,356,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

