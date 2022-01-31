GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Gap Up to $7.34

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.34, but opened at $7.67. GrowGeneration shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 97,487 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRWG. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $495.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $23.41.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.28 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 6.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,512,000 after purchasing an additional 373,806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 27.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 42,954 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 17.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 602.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 27,947 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.