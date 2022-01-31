Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Trading Down 2.6%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) shares fell 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $94.37 and last traded at $95.40. 8,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 455,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.91.

Several brokerages have commented on ARCH. TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Arch Resources from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Arch Resources by 131.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at $204,000.

Arch Resources Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

