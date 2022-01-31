Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Shares Up 14.4%

Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) shot up 14.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.72 and last traded at $8.72. 3,983 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 812,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91.

Get Cue Health alerts:

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $223.68 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Cue Health Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cue Health Inc is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc is headquartered in San Diego.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.