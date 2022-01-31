Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 102.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,400,261,000 after purchasing an additional 637,153 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 149,779.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 534,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 588.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after purchasing an additional 495,388 shares during the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.76.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,670.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,045. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,831.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2,810.28. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,844.58 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

