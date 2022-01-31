Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Raised to $59.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $58.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MEOH. Citigroup decreased their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of Methanex stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.50. 18,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,521. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 2.00. Methanex has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $52.88.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 34,703 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Methanex by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Methanex by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Methanex by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

