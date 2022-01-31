Raymond James Trims Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Target Price to C$10.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.20% from the company’s previous close.

REAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.48.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Shares of REAL traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,259. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.30. Real Matters has a twelve month low of C$5.50 and a twelve month high of C$18.80. The firm has a market cap of C$463.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.