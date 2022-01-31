Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Speculative Buy Rating for K92 Mining (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$8.75 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KNT. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.83.

Shares of KNT stock traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$6.30. The company had a trading volume of 370,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,727. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$5.75 and a 52-week high of C$9.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.00.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$44.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that K92 Mining will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

