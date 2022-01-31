Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the December 31st total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

NASDAQ MTRX traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $7.09. 19,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,389. The firm has a market cap of $189.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $168.09 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John D. Chandler bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $47,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Hewitt bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 40,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Matrix Service by 7.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Matrix Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 7.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.