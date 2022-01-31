Hutner Capital Management Inc. Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 2.8% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.71.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $137.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.95. The stock has a market cap of $243.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.86 and a 52 week high of $138.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

