Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Short Interest Update

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 79.2% from the December 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ NTIC traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.44. 1,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.31. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Kemp purchased 2,012 shares of Northern Technologies International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $29,998.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTIC. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 521.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

NTIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

