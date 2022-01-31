Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Down 3.1%

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)’s share price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.94 and last traded at $12.99. Approximately 8,060 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 634,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

The company has a market cap of $794.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 894,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 658,101 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 46,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23,902 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

