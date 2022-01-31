Infinite Ore (CVE:ILI) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Infinite Ore Corp. (CVE:ILI) fell 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 35,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 405,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$29.22 million and a P/E ratio of -38.75.

Infinite Ore Company Profile (CVE:ILI)

Infinite Ore Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company holds 100% option interest in the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario; the Eastern Vision property consisting of 5 claims totaling 80 units covering an area of 1,425 hectares; and the North Buffy Lake property comprising 9 claims totaling 193 units covering an area of approximately 3,440 hectares located in the Red Lake District, Ontario.

