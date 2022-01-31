Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Short Interest Update

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,500 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the December 31st total of 169,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 12,679 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,433.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 7,835 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $31,104.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 36,167 shares of company stock worth $140,382. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 18.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 52,721 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oxford Square Capital by 4.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oxford Square Capital by 21.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Oxford Square Capital by 16.1% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 78,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Oxford Square Capital by 42.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OXSQ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.17. 1,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,289. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $207.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $5.22.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

