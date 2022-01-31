Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Short Interest Update

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,500 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the December 31st total of 169,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
In other Oxford Square Capital news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 12,679 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,433.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 7,835 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $31,104.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 36,167 shares of company stock worth $140,382. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:OXSQ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.17. 1,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,289. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $207.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $5.22.
About Oxford Square Capital
Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.
