Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $847.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will announce $847.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $851.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $843.50 million. Lazard posted sales of $848.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of LAZ traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.73. 21,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average is $46.34. Lazard has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lazard during the second quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Lazard by 79.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

