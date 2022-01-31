Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.20 Million

Analysts expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to report $76.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $76.40 million. Inogen reported sales of $73.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year sales of $356.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $355.72 million to $358.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $370.98 million, with estimates ranging from $354.60 million to $380.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.82. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on INGN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inogen by 471.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 230,124 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,984,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inogen by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $153,242,000 after buying an additional 101,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,250,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INGN stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $29.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.04. Inogen has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $82.35.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

