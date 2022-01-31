General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Billion

Brokerages forecast that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will post sales of $4.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.68 billion. General Mills reported sales of $4.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $18.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.66 billion to $18.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.28 billion to $19.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $69.03. 180,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810,665. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. General Mills has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $69.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

