General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Billion

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2022

Brokerages forecast that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will post sales of $4.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.68 billion. General Mills reported sales of $4.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $18.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.66 billion to $18.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.28 billion to $19.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $69.03. 180,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810,665. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. General Mills has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $69.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.