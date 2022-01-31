Modern Investment Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.07 Million (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $44.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0856 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00022429 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000746 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000068 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 12,469,872 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund . Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modern Investment Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modern Investment Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

