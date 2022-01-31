Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright raised Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen lowered Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Donald Engel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,376,500. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blink Charging by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,726 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Blink Charging by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,277,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,920,000 after acquiring an additional 814,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Blink Charging by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,031,000 after acquiring an additional 382,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after buying an additional 309,836 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 527.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after buying an additional 309,284 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Blink Charging stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,429. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $891.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 3.51.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

