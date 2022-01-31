Bell Investment Advisors Inc Acquires New Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 636 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,727 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 72,656.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $44.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $891.22. 258,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,249,113. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $895.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.90, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,033.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $893.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,244,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,448,753,947. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $941.56.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

