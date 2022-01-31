Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is Trian Fund Management L.P.’s 8th Largest Position

Trian Fund Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,997,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640,237 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises approximately 5.8% of Trian Fund Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Trian Fund Management L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $465,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

MDLZ opened at $66.00 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.67. The stock has a market cap of $92.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.73%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

