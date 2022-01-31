Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s stock price rose 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.94 and last traded at $91.80. Approximately 39,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,979,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.18.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $226.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.39 and a 200 day moving average of $139.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total transaction of $11,259,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $190,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 665,355 shares of company stock worth $101,499,494 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 230.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

