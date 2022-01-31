Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Up 9.5%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares were up 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.54 and last traded at $20.54. Approximately 274,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,065,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLUG shares. raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.78.

Get Plug Power alerts:

The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.71.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Plug Power by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Plug Power by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Plug Power by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Plug Power by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.