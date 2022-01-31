Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on SWMAY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Match AB (publ) stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.49. 132,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.88. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.