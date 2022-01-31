The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Receives $44.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.44.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Kroger alerts:

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Kroger by 21.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kroger by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,422,000 after purchasing an additional 982,937 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 4.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,857,000 after purchasing an additional 840,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,065,000 after purchasing an additional 269,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Kroger by 22.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

KR stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.72. The company had a trading volume of 174,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,887,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.03. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.