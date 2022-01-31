Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.04). Hyatt Hotels posted earnings per share of ($1.77) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on H shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.10.

Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,547. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $65.44 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.35 and a 200 day moving average of $82.16.

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,800,000 after buying an additional 705,468 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,376,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,380,000 after purchasing an additional 638,658 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,274,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 221.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 580,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after purchasing an additional 399,338 shares in the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

