Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Trading Down 3.6% After Analyst Downgrade

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) shares were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $121.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Charles Schwab traded as low as $84.98 and last traded at $85.71. Approximately 141,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,364,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.91.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $4,024,727.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,499 shares of company stock valued at $28,197,243 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $156.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

