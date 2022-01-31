The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Up 127.8% in January

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 127.8% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of CHN stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.61. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,637. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03. The China Fund has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $34.99.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.8803 dividend. This is an increase from The China Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in The China Fund by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The China Fund by 7.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The China Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,155,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The China Fund by 133.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 22,256 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The China Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000.

About The China Fund

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

