The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Up 127.8% in January

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 127.8% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of CHN stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.61. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,637. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03. The China Fund has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $34.99.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.8803 dividend. This is an increase from The China Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.
About The China Fund
The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.
Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.