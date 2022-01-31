DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Trading 10.5% Higher

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) shares traded up 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $28.71. 14,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,737,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

DLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.45.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DLocal by 86.6% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,410,000 after acquiring an additional 258,744 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in DLocal by 92.3% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in DLocal during the second quarter worth $258,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in DLocal during the third quarter worth $498,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in DLocal during the second quarter worth $47,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

