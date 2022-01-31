Short Interest in Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Grows By 120.0%

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the December 31st total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of TKYMF stock remained flat at $$24.25 during trading hours on Monday. Tokuyama has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25.

Get Tokuyama alerts:

Tokuyama Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.