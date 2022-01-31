Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of EMLZF remained flat at $$1,150.00 on Monday. Emmi has a one year low of $1,150.00 and a one year high of $1,150.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,150.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,103.67.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Emmi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, North and South America, Africa, Asia/Pacific, and the rest of Europe. The company operates through: Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

