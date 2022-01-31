Court Place Advisors LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 261.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,412 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $232.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.39, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.22. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.88.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

