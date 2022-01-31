Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,022 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $48,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after buying an additional 40,467 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Chevron by 45.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,614,000 after buying an additional 180,091 shares in the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 148.8% in the second quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 64,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 56.1% in the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

CVX stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $130.97. The company had a trading volume of 162,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,224,716. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $84.57 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.64 and its 200 day moving average is $109.84. The company has a market cap of $252.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,883 shares of company stock valued at $59,644,645 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

