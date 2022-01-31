Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $15.77 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 355.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 220,669 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.2% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $265.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.62.

PYPL stock opened at $165.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.08 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.88 and its 200 day moving average is $236.22. The firm has a market cap of $194.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

