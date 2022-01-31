Brokerages Set Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Price Target at $79.63

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.63.

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 217.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 93.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.33. 12,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,521. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.09. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 36.94%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

