fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.71.
Several research firms have weighed in on FUBO. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.
In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE FUBO traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.76. 347,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,870,323. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.29.
fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that fuboTV will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.
fuboTV Company Profile
fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
