Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the third quarter worth approximately $13,098,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 553.3% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 830,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 637.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 954,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 825,164 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 807,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 557,199 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUCK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,611. Goal Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

