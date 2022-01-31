Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 91.8% from the December 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSCF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 425.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $385,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF alerts:

PSCF traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $57.09. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,679. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $49.08 and a 1 year high of $64.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.54.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.