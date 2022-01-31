Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Down 2.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)’s share price traded down 2.6% during trading on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $756.00 to $754.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $606.47 and last traded at $608.98. 14,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 757,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $624.92.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on REGN. Cowen began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.95.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $39,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $629.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $620.54. The company has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

