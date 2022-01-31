Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 3,285 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 431,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $32,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Guggenheim lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

MRK stock opened at $80.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $204.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average is $78.18.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 736,998 shares of company stock valued at $61,182,879 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

