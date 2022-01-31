Brokerages Set Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Target Price at C$17.80

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$51.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

WEED traded up C$0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.14. 1,659,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 9.63. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of C$8.42 and a 12-month high of C$71.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.12. The company has a market cap of C$3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.94.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.