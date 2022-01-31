Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives $440.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $440.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Cintas by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cintas by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cintas by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $3.13 on Wednesday, reaching $389.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cintas has a 12-month low of $317.46 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $422.44 and a 200 day moving average of $410.91. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

