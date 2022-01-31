Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,024 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AT&T by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $356,207,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after buying an additional 6,789,539 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

NYSE:T traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.97. 870,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,183,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

