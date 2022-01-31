Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Hits $105.54 on Exchanges

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $70.45 million and $14.39 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for about $105.54 or 0.00274713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013147 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000443 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 683,377 coins and its circulating supply is 667,522 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

