Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Gap Down to $12.45

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.45, but opened at $12.15. Signify Health shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 7,008 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SGFY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. Equities research analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Signify Health news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Signify Health by 817.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Signify Health during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Signify Health by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Signify Health by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Signify Health by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

Signify Health Company Profile (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

