Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 9,663 shares.The stock last traded at $35.13 and had previously closed at $35.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.80.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KARO. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Karooooo by 25.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC grew its position in Karooooo by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Karooooo by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Karooooo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Karooooo by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 111,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

