Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 9,663 shares.The stock last traded at $35.13 and had previously closed at $35.80.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.46.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.80.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KARO. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Karooooo by 25.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC grew its position in Karooooo by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Karooooo by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Karooooo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Karooooo by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 111,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.
Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
