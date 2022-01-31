Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 10,194 shares.The stock last traded at $9.71 and had previously closed at $9.72.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Get Marlin Technology alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.