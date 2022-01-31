SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 24,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 732,653 shares.The stock last traded at $124.60 and had previously closed at $125.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 490.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,264,000 after acquiring an additional 177,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,824,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 150.8% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

