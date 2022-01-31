Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Up 15.2%

Shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) shot up 15.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.64. 62,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,717,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARVL shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arrival in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arrival in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrival by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,551,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,028,000 after acquiring an additional 625,521 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Arrival by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,534,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,490 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Arrival by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,655,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,461 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Arrival during the 2nd quarter worth $153,645,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrival by 128.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,995,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,241,000 after buying an additional 1,121,494 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

