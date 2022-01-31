Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Up 15.2%

Shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) shot up 15.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.64. 62,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,717,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.
Several research analysts recently commented on ARVL shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arrival in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arrival in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14.
About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)
Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
